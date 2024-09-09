Northamptonshire-based tech firm In2Tec has developed a suite of innovative material retrieval techniques to address the growing issue of disposable electronics. The company has been named one of the winners of the 2024 SME News Midlands Enterprise Awards.

In2Tec was recognized for its pioneering ReUSE® and ReCYCLE™ technologies, which enable manufacturers to dismantle components from outdated electronics and repurpose them, promoting sustainability. These technologies caught the attention of the awards panel, which seeks to highlight the accomplishments of forward-thinking businesses in the Midlands region.

For decades, the electronics industry has relied on green rigid plastic substrates for printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs). These materials are not only hazardous when burned and resistant to degradation in landfills but also carry a significant carbon footprint in their production. Additionally, these substrates make recycling valuable materials like gold, silver, and platinum nearly impossible, leading to the majority of e-waste being discarded or incinerated. This is a considerable waste, given the scarcity of these crucial resources.

In response, In2Tec has developed two patented technologies: ReUSE®, which allows for the creation of electronics assemblies that can be fully dismantled, and ReCYCLE™, a low-energy disassembly process. These innovations enable manufacturers and the electronics industry to embrace circularity by facilitating the reuse and recycling of components at the end of their life cycles. Furthermore, these processes unlock new revenue streams through the recovery of valuable materials.

Emma Armstrong, Sustainable Electronics Ambassador at In2Tec, commented: “It’s fantastic to be recognized for our innovative and impactful technological solutions. With the world producing a billion mobile phones and over 300 million laptops annually, we’re depleting finite natural resources and causing significant environmental harm. Our technologies offer a solution to the disposable electronics crisis, benefiting consumers, manufacturers, recyclers, OEMs, and even those involved in resource mining.”

Awards Coordinator Melissa Bramall praised the winners: “Working with the awardees of SME News’ Midlands Enterprise Awards has been an incredible opportunity to connect with innovative teams and recognize the outstanding talent in the Midlands. We look forward to seeing their continued success as they remain dedicated to their missions.”

SME News awards are based on merit, acknowledging businesses that stand out for their innovation, hard work, and impact, setting them apart from their competitors.