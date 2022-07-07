This is what Americans are looking forward to this summer

By Livy Beaner // SWNS

Americans are packing their bags and gearing up for a summer of reunions, new data says.

A poll of 2,000 adults who plan on traveling this summer revealed that 57% are planning to attend a family or friend reunion this summer.

This may be because almost two-thirds (65%) indicated that family and friend reunions bring them more joy during the summer than other vacations.

Seeing as the average respondent (32%) has waited about four years to reconnect with their extended family, it’s no surprise that over half (58%) are willing to travel further this summer to be reunited with family and friends than ever before.

According to those surveyed, the perfect reunion duration is about three days.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Motel 6, results showed that the average respondent is willing to travel nearly 80 miles, but about one-third (32%) would venture more than 100 miles.

This year, 70% of travelers will be making the commute to their reunion by car, whether that be rental (30%) or their own (40%).

When it comes to accommodations, over a third (36%) opt for a hotel for their stay.

More than half (51%) of respondents believe family reunions look different now than they did a few years ago.

Americans are expanding their invite lists to now include friends (42%), significant others (39%), neighbors (34%) and pets (36%).

In addition to loved ones, respondents are most looking forward to returning to their favorite spot on the beach (42%) and reuniting with their favorite restaurants in their destinations (40%).

“There’s nothing quite like a big family or friend gathering and the opportunity to connect with the people and places you love,” said Rob Palleschi, CEO of Motel 6. “Whether Motel 6 is part of your journey or the destination, you can count on us to provide a clean and affordable place to rest your head at night.”

The survey also aimed to highlight how people are reuniting with their families and traditions.

A majority (55%) of those attending reunions are looking forward to a mixture of celebrating old traditions and creating new ones.

Almost two-thirds (64%) say they are interested in becoming more connected to their family traditions.

The average respondent anticipated feeling high levels of joy and excitement when being reunited with loved ones and places.

Reunion activities such as making matching t-shirts (35%), catching up with family and friends (24%) and having a family BBQ (20%) are at the top of the reunion to-do lists this summer.

