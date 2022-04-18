Majority say their own meals are better when their dog eats with them

By SWNS Staff // SWNS

Been working like a dog lately? Turns out you should have been working out like a dog instead, new research suggests.

According to a new poll of 2,000 dog owners, 45% believe their dog is in better shape than they are.

Meanwhile, one in five (21%) believe the opposite – that they’re in better shape than their dog.

Whoever is in better shape, almost half (44%) exercise with their dogs at least once a week on average.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of ORIJEN AMAZING GRAINS, the poll also found that 70% believe outdoor activities are better when done with their four-legged friend.

Seven in 10 also said they’ve become physically healthier since getting a dog, and 68% even hated exercising before getting their dog.

Almost three-quarters of respondents (72%) agreed that having a dog gives them a chance to explore their surrounding natural areas more than they would have otherwise.

One-fifth of respondents said they enjoy hiking with their dogs (19%), making it the second most popular outdoor activity behind trips to the beach (19%).

“The benefits of owning a dog extend beyond companionship,” said Shawn Booth, reality TV personality, fitness trainer and spokesperson for ORIJEN AMAZING GRAINS. “Doing things together benefits both your four-legged adventure buddy and you, and just as you take great care in keeping them active and feeding them right, they’re also taking great care of you. Dogs are active animals – working out together is mentally stimulating, builds trust and strengthens your bond.”

But the benefits don’t stop with exercise; almost seven in 10 also believe that paying attention to what their dog eats has led them to pay more attention to what they eat.

Another six in 10 said their own meals are more enjoyable when their dog eats at the same time.

Even still, 63% find it harder to figure out their dog’s nutrition needs compared to their own.

But, 36% of respondents believe themselves and their dog are equal when it comes to who eats a more nutritionally balanced diet.

“Not only do I pay close attention to the foods I eat, I also make sure my dog, Walter, is eating a nutritionally balanced diet, too, with lots of animal protein and quality grains,” said Booth. “It’s important we both eat well, to support our active lifestyle, and ensure we’re healthy and ready to embark on all our outdoor adventures for years to come.”

MOST COMMON DOG PERSONALITY TRAITS

Happy – 47%

Strong – 41%

Energized – 36%

Confident – 34%

Successful – 32%

TOP ACTIVITIES WHERE PEOPLE PACK DOG FOOD

Walking – 35%

Camping – 34%

Road trips – 32%

Going to the beach – 32%

Playing frisbee – 31%

