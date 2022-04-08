Majority of dog owners consider their pup to be their own mini-me

By Vanessa Mangru

NEWS COPY w/ VIDEO + INFOGRAPHIC

These dog owners are showing off their telepathic skills: seven in 10 pet parents claim they can read their furry companions’ minds.

According to a recent survey of 2,000 dog owners that looked at how well they know their canine friends, 74% are confident they understand what their pet wants at any given time.

Similarly, 71% feel their dog understands them, too, recalling that it took about six months to get to that point through bonding activities like playing ball/fetch (50%) or taking them on walks (48%).

To communicate better with their pups, owners revealed some of the easiest commands they taught their dogs, which were “sit,” “lie down” or “stay.”Others took a bit longer for their furry friend to get right such as “down,” “dinnertime” or “no.”

Most dog owners know their pets so well that even 70% consider their canines their mini-me because they have similar personalities.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Ollie for National Pet Day, the survey also asked respondents to describe their furry friends’ characteristics and traits, revealing many have funny, quirky and loyal dogs.

When it comes to their pups’ personalities, owners would likely describe them as “The Guardian” (protective, imposing, attached), “The Family Dog” (easy to get along with, great with children, gentle) or “The Class Clown” (goofy, entertaining, clumsy).

Parents of “The Guardian” (84%) and “The Dedicated Worker” (reliable, obedient, high-energy) (83%) believe they’re especially keen on knowing what their dog wants.

Similarly, 72% of all pup parents think they know what their dog will do before they do it, with three in five of those who have “The Class Clown” insisting they know what goofy antics their dog will do next (62%).

Two in three of those who have curious dogs such as “The WatchDog” (vigilant, alert, barks a lot) and “The Independent Thinker” (intelligent, inquisitive, likes to do things on their own) attest to knowing what thoughts run through their furry friend’s head (65%).

For those with a mini-me pet, many respondents say they’re as comical as their “Class Clown” (64%), while others insist they’re the ones anyone can count on, like “The Dedicated Worker” (84%).

And half of those who have “Social Butterfly” pups (high-energy, loves attention, outgoing) see themselves in their pup’s friendly actions (54%).

Knowing what comes next with their furry friends can be helpful for the 78% of pet parents who said their dog knows exactly when they’re doing something they’re not supposed to.

Since 68% think their dogs are too energetic to keep up with, two in five have “doggie proofed” their homes (41%) by securing items or pathways.

Dog owners find themselves securing their homes when they have clumsy, high-energy dogs like “The Class Clown” (27%) or “The Watch Dog” (41%).

People have “doggie proofed” their homes by moving toxic items like medication or cleaners out of reach (43%), keeping trash cans covered and out of sight (41%) or blocking small spaces (39%).

“Many pet parents are overwhelmed with the variety of options available. There are just so many choices, and how do you know which one is right for your family? Canned food or dry kibbles? Grain-free or not? So many strange-sounding ingredients? And then, how do you know if your dog will like it?” said Bridget Meadow, head of food at Ollie.

“From a food development standpoint, we have two consumers to serve: the pet parent who makes the food choices and the pet who eats the food. Their needs don’t always overlap perfectly, so it’s important to work to balance them by making sure the pet gets the taste they love and the essential nutrients that are good for them in a format that their human parent is happy to serve.”

No matter their personality type, pet parents would describe their dogs as loving (35%), playful (33%) and intelligent (32%).

Since they love their furry friends deeply, it’s no surprise that three in four dog owners want their pups to eat as well as they do, especially since a similar percentage notice that their dogs are in a better mood after having nutritious meals (74%).

“Human-grade, fresh dog food is on the rise in recent years, serving up a healthier alternative to traditional dog food,” said Meadow. “Consider your lifestyle, eating habits, and budget when you think about how to feed this member of your family. The act of feeding them a meal, food that is carefully prepared to be delicious and nourishing, is a true act of love.”

HOW WOULD PEOPLE DESCRIBE THEIR DOG?

Loving – 35%

Playful – 33%

Intelligent – 32%

Loyal – 32%

Protective – 31%

Gentle – 30%

Affectionate – 30%

Obedient – 29%

Brave – 29%

High-energy – 29%

Source link