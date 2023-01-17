Enjoy A Heart Melting Moment With Creams Cafe’s Decadent New Valentine’s Day Desserts

Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s, Galentine’s or Palentine’s, head to Creams Cafe from 4th – 28th February for a share of the sweet stuff and indulge in two showstopping new sharing desserts, designed to melt in the mouth and melt your heart.

Roll up your sleeves and relish every bite of the Red Velvet Cookie Dough for two – a rich and gooey red velvet cookie dough base served with scoops of creamy white chocolate gelato (handmade in Creams’ gelato factory in East London) and topped with a delicious chocolate heart dome and a swirl of strawberry sauce. Finished with a signature Creams Cafe wafer and a drizzle of decadent hot milk chocolate sauce to melt the dome, this cookie dough creation is almost too good to share.

For the milkshake movers and shakers, the Valentine’s Milkshake for two is filled with flavours of strawberry and white chocolate. Creams’ delectable white chocolate gelato is blended with vanilla soft serve ice cream, fresh strawberries, milk and strawberry syrup for sensational sweetness with every sip. Topped with a fluffy cloud of candyfloss and drizzles of strawberry sauce, this Insta-worthy shake is perfect for sharing with your loved one, and on social media too!

From the 4th – 28th February, be sure to use the hashtag #MeltMyHeart to share you and your special someone enjoying the love­ly desserts, plus other moments that melt your heart (yes, dogs dancing does count!), all to be in with a chance to win a £25 Creams Cafe voucher, with one lucky winner to be chosen each week.

The two new Creams Cafe Valentine’s Day sharing menu items will be available from 4th – 28th February and are priced as a bundle to enjoy for £24.95 (dine in) and £26.95 (delivery). Be sure to snap up these limited-edition desserts, available nationwide for dine-in or via delivery with Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eat.