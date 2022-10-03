Daval shortlisted at Connect Yorkshire Business Awards 2022

Daval, leading British designer and manufacturer of quality fitted furniture located in Slaithwaite, West Yorkshire, has been shortlisted at the first ever Connect Yorkshire Business Awards, named 1 of 4 finalists in the Family Business category.

Part of Connect Yorkshire, a not-for-profit organisation with a 15-yr proven track record for helping Yorkshire companies grow, the new Connect Yorkshire Business Awards are designed to recognise the hard work and dedication of the local business community. Each and every company shortlisted has been chosen by a panel of judges from its network of Entrepreneurs in residence, who all come from a variety of industries in the local area and deliver Masterclasses, take part in panels and provide mentoring for members of Connect Yorkshire.

These are an organic, merit-based awards where the winners will be announced at a very special awards dinner on 30th November 2022 at The Royal Armouries, Leeds.

Simon Bodsworth, Managing Director at Daval Furniture says “We have always taken great pride in being a family-run business with true Yorkshire heritage, and ever since my parents founded Daval back in 1978, I am proud that four decades on I still have my two brothers Paul and James by my side to help run the business. As a market leader, we absolutely love being part of the creative community and help fly the flag for Yorkshire manufacturing through our trademark British-made furniture that is made by our family, for yours.”

James Bodsworth, Design Director adds, “We are committed to developing our business to meet the needs of future generations, as more and more homeowners see the benefits of investing in bespoke fitted furniture for the home. As a family business, we are keen to keep leading the way in fitted furniture manufacture and use of quality raw materials, which are helping to change the conversation and shine a light on British interior design. Everything we do is informed by our traditional family values that we learned from our parents and so being shortlisted for this award is a fitting tribute to their vision, hard work and creativity.”

Connect Yorkshire is all about helping Yorkshire businesses to grow and excel by learning from the region’s most successful entrepreneurs. Sophie Conboy, Chief Executive at Connect Yorkshire says, “Our highly experienced Entrepreneurs in Residence give time and considerable expertise for free to support growing businesses and nurture emerging talent to help companies prosper, creating wealth, jobs and opportunities across the Yorkshire region. This is an invaluable environment for like-minded individuals to discuss and resolve issues and help develop their propositions for greater success.”

There are two Connect Yorkshire groups: one in the South Region of Yorkshire and another covering the West and North Regions. The awards champion and represent family businesses from all sectors, shapes, sizes, and the featured image shows Paul Bodsworth seated left, with Simon Bodsworth in the centre, and James Bodsworth far right.

For further information on Daval, its furniture and interiors storage solutions, please contact:

Daval Furniture │ t 01484 848500 │ www.daval-furniture.co.uk │ Daval House,

Spa Fields Industrial Estate, New Street, Slaithwaite, Huddersfield, HD7 5BB