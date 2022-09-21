Revealed: The world’s most beautiful beaches ranked!

Cult Beauty analysed Instagram data and the number of Google articles containing the world beautiful for 100 beaches around the world to determine the most beautiful beaches

Venice Beach is revealed to be the most beautiful beach in the world

Main beach Byron Bay Australia and El Nido Palawan Philippines take second and third spot respectively

Summer is finally here, and do you find yourself dreaming of sandy beaches, secluded coves and crystal-clear waters whilst planning your next holiday? Well with an increase in searches by 220%+ for ‘what are the most beautiful beaches’ over the past year it seems that you may not be the only one!*

From the most Instagrammed coastlines to the most written about sandy beaches Cult Beauty have us all covered!

A study by Cult Beauty analysed Instagram post data and the number of Google articles containing the word ‘beautiful’ for each beach to reveal the top 20 most beautiful beaches in the world.

The study found that Venice Beach, California is the most beautiful beach in the world with the highest number of Instagram posts and over 5.4 million articles online containing the world beautiful. Its wide stretch of sand is lined with palm trees and an iconic boardwalk. The beauty of this beach is amplified by the stunning mountain views – get your bikini on, style your best boho waves and get set to mingle California’s coolest residents.

Check out the full list of the top 20 most beautiful beaches below:

Ranking Name of beach Location Number of Instagram posts Number of Google articles containing the word ‘beautiful’ Total Score 1 Venice Beach California, United States 4,300,000 5,410,000 89.08 2 Main Beach Byron Bay, Australia 3,100,100 6,920,000 86.05 3 El Nido Palawan, Philippines 1,200,000 3,950,000 42.48 4 Panama City Beach Florida, United States 911,000 4,380,000 42.23 5 Bondi Beach Sydney, Australia 1,800,000 2,230,000 37.02 6 Sunrise Beach Koh Lipe, Thailand 126,000 3,180,000 24.43 7 Bandon Oregon, United States 33,500 1,830,000 13.59 8 Long Beach Phu Quoc, Vietnam 35,000 1,540,000 11.51 9 Los Roques Venezuela 606,000 330,000 9.40 10 Hot Water Beach Coromandel Peninsula, New Zealand 41,800 988,000 7.60 11 The Baths Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands 1,000 1,040,000 7.50 12 Maya Bay Ko Phi Phi, Thailand 420,000 342,000 7.33 13 Tulum Mexico 452,000 276,000 7.22 14 Jeffreys Bay South Africa 94,000 847,000 7.19 15 Unawatuna Sri Lanka 224,000 619,000 7.05 16 Rarotonga Cook Islands 50 959,000 6.91 17 Grace Bay Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands 414 733,000 5.28 18 Crane Beach Barbados 29,800 624,000 4.83 19 Boulders Beach Cape Town 142,000 440,000 4.80 20 Whitehaven Beach Queensland, Australia 215,000 322,000 4.80

Main Beach, Byron Bay, Australia comes second on the list and the one that features in the highest number of Google search results containing the world ‘beautiful’, 6.92 million to be exact! Main Beach in Byron Bay is a mecca of sand, sun and serenity.

El Nido in the Philippines comes in third place with 1.2 million Instagram posts and 3.9 million articles. For unspoiled beauty nothing beats the jaw-droppingly beautiful beaches of El Nido. Those turquoise waters, powder white sand and lush green vegetation. With natural beauty you wont struggle to get that Insta worthy shot!

Commenting on the study, a spokesperson from Cult Beauty said: “With worldwide travel back up and running it seems that many people are on the lookout for the perfect summer holiday destination, and we all want to post the perfect beach shot on our social media accounts. Our study reveals the most Insta-worthy destinations so rest assured that you will be able to get the most beautiful snaps if you’re planning on going to one of these destinations.”

