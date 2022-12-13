3 Reasons Why You Should Get FamilyTime – A Parental Control App for iPhone

Parenting kids of the digital age is no easy feat, indeed. Keeping up with the ever-changing trends is an arduous task on its own. Add monitoring kids’ online activities into the mix, and life seems impossible as a parent. Fret not! There is still hope at the end of the tunnel. All you need is a parental control app for iPhone/Android devices, like FamilyTime.

Parental Control Apps – The Need of The Hour

Parental control apps like FamilyTime, present an easy solution for parents who can’t seem to get a handle on modern-age parenting. With threats like cyberbullying, online grooming, teen depression, suicide, cybercrimes, etc., on the rise, parents need a tough and capable parental control app for iPhone or Android devices.

Many such apps offer safety features like location tracking, screen time limit, call & text message monitoring, etc., that allow parents to keep their kids safe from the dangers of the world. FamilyTime is one such app. Let’s explore what it can do for parents and kids.

What is FamilyTime?

It is a complete software solution for parents’ problems and offers digital safety for kids in more ways than one. FamilyTime is considered one of the best parental control apps because; it is a parental control app for iPhone. Moreover, it offers four affordable monthly payment plans, allows a 3-day free trial, and has a long list of incredible features. Let’s see why parents need FamilyTime in their corner.

3 Reasons Parents Need FamilyTime

Though it can work wonders for parents in several ways, here are three significant ways it can help ease parenting in the digital age.

1 # Effective Time Management & Kids’ Productivity

Digital devices like iPhones, Android smartphones and tablets, etc., are designed to be engaging. While they offer avenues for kids to learn, communicate, get entertained, and grow as individuals, these devices can also be addictive. Therefore, helping kids manage their time effectively to increase their productivity can be challenging. Hence, parents need a capable parental control app for iPhone/Android devices like FamilyTime in their pocket.

FamilyTime offers various effective solutions to help parents and kids. Parents can reduce kids’ screen time with the help of the Screen Time Limit feature. They can also create a balanced daily screen schedule by using its Screen Time Schedule feature and set kids’ bedtime, homework time, etc.

2 # Cybersecurity & Kids

Cybercrimes are rampant across social media and online gaming platforms. It is a multi-billion-dollar industry that targets people worldwide, and kids are no exception. Cybercrimes include scams, phishing, catfishing, online grooming, sexual predators, cyberbullying, piracy of content, extortion through malware/viruses/ransomware, etc.

Parents can protect their kids from such horrendous criminals by using FamilyTime’s Internet Filters to ban inappropriate websites and content. Moreover, its App Blocker allows you to block all indecent apps and games on kids’ devices.

In addition to these features, parents can further tighten the security around kids with the help of the Call & SMS Monitoring feature, which can flag any conversation that may hint toward cyberbullying, depression, suicide ideation, and more. Parents get immediate notifications and can help their kids before something horrible happens.

3 # Safeguarding Kids from Afar

Indeed, parents cannot keep kids in their line of sight at all times to protect them from the dangers of the world. All parents worry about sending kids out of the house because they want to shield them from atrocious acts of violence, sexual predators, abductions, traffic accidents, and more.

FamilyTime provides a solution to this problem as well. Parents can now keep track of their kids at all times when they are out of their sight. With the help of the Location Tracking feature, you can keep track of their whereabouts 24/7.

That’s not all! The Geofence feature helps parents cast a virtual safety fence around their kids. How? Parents can mark places like schools, friends’ homes, usual hangouts, etc., that kids visit regularly. Once these places are marked, parents get instant notifications as soon as kids enter or leave those places.

Final Thoughts

Clearly, FamilyTime is the best parental control app for iPhone and Android devices that can help safeguard your kids from numerous dangers. So, without further ado, you can sign up and avail a 3-day free trial to test the waters, or buy its premium version and get some peace of mind.