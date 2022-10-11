Rangeford Launches No Household Bills for Four Years* Initiative

A new cost saving initiative ‘No Household Bills for Four Years’* has been launched by award-winning, later living specialist Rangeford Villages.

The initiative, which offers buyers a helping hand paying energy bills over a four-year period, comes at a time when the cost-of-living crisis and spiralling energy costs threaten to plunge many into poverty, none more so, than elderly homeowners.

Online research conducted by Opinium on behalf of Age UK (January 2022) found that over 75% of over 65s are worried about the rising cost of living, with 54% of those surveyed saying they would have to heat their homes less, and a staggering 43% admitting they would have to either cut back, go into debt, or simply not be able to afford their bills.

A recent report by Age UK also revealed that some individuals are resorting to drastic measures to support higher household bills, such as cancelling carers. With inflation currently standing at a 40-year high, the elderly and the most vulnerable face the prospect of a bleak winter ahead.

Howard Nankivell, Chief Executive Officer commented:

“Rangeford Villages recognises that this is a profoundly unsettling time for those of retirement age or those caring for someone who is.

“Our residents’ financial stability and independence remain a priority and we are constantly evaluating how we can assist in these difficult times. With this in mind, we’ve introduced an initiative, which aims to take away the burden of incoming buyers household bills for the first four years*, to enable them peace of mind, and to be able to focus on enjoying their retirement, and we are already seeing lots of interest as a result.”

In addition to the energy cost saving initiative, prospective buyers can rest assured that properties at Rangeford Villages are also highly energy efficient and include modern features such as underfloor heating, double-glazed picture windows and an all-electric energy system to help lower bills and environmental impact. Electric car charging points are available at all villages, and other cost saving initiatives such as pool cars, as well as communal transport are also available for residents’ use.

*Terms and Conditions

Rangeford Villages will pay the annual energy costs for all incoming residents purchasing a new build property for a period of four years only from actual completion. Energy bills are to be paid by the resident and Rangeford Villages will reimburse the resident annually. The incentive is capped at £3,000 per year. Where applicable, the incentive will pay for gas and electric energy bills only at Mickle Hill, Siddington Park and Wadswick Green. This offer is not valid at Homewood Grove or any other future village. This offer is not transferrable for cash and is not available in conjunction with any other offer,

To take advantage of this offer, incoming residents must complete on their selected property before 31st March 2023