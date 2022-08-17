The 4 Best Alternatives to Traditional Therapy

In today’s world, your mental health is considered just as important as your physical health. Compared to earlier times, mental health issues have started to gain more attention and awareness.

From stress, anxiety and depression to suicidal behaviour, mental health issues have become prevalent. A lot of people actively try to seek solutions for their issues.

While the traditional therapeutic methods always work, there are many alternatives that you can now consider. Alternative methods to therapy, like consulting a spiritual life coach for example, can work out too.

These methods may include newer perspectives to approach a mental health problem.

Traditional therapy may feel clinical and formal but these alternative methods can blur the lines a little. They can help you adopt different perspectives to approach your issues.

Let’s take a look at some of them!

4 Alternatives to Traditional Therapy

1. Hypnotherapy

Hypnotherapy is a form of therapy in which hypnosis is used by a certified hypnotherapist to tap into the subconscious areas of the mind. According to hypnotherapy, most issues can be dealt with in the subconscious.

A skilled hypnotherapist uses various techniques like relaxation, regression, suggestion, etc so that you are able to delve deeper within yourself. In a typical session, you are likely to be immersed into a trance like state that will help you deal with issues better.

An additional benefit is that you can ask for bespoke hypnotherapy sessions that are tailor made for your needs. For example, eating disorder hypnotherapy will help you specifically with an eating disorder.

Considering the amount of flexibility and efficiency of these techniques, hypnotherapy can truly be a wonderful alternative to try.

2. Art Therapy

Art therapy is a particular form of therapy that uses various different mediums of art to help the healing process within yourself. Through the means of creative expression, it is said that art therapy helps you tap into yourself and aid your own healing.

The different forms and mediums of art helps you communicate better with yourself as well as explore your own experiences in different ways. You are given a way to express your own thoughts, emotions, perceptions and experiences through your art.

Art therapy can help with a number of issues, including depression, anxiety, stress, autism, trauma and cognitive impairment issues. Some exercises practised in session include painting a picture of your safe space, painting your mood or feelings and self portraits.

3. Music Therapy

It is a well known fact that music has proven healing abilities for various illnesses. Music therapy is an alternative therapeutic method in which music is utilised to aid healing and promote mental wellbeing.

Music therapy sessions usually include a number of activities like making music, listening to music, singing, dancing or even talking about music. While it is not used as a specific form of treatment for any illnesses, it generally complements a larger treatment plan.

As you continue with sessions, you may be asked to form your own language through music to express yourself. Music therapy can also influence positive moods and increase your self-confidence, self awareness and attention.

It can help people dealing with brain injuries, addictions, sleep disorders and depression.

4. Light Therapy

Light therapy or phototherapy utilises bright ultraviolet light to help with various mental health illnesses. However, it is mainly used for a specific type of depression called seasonal affective disorder (SAD).

In a typical session, your therapist would ask you to sit in front of a light therapy box or lamp. Once it is turned on, you will be asked to simply sit in front of it for an allotted amount of time and absorb the light into your skin, eyes, etc.

This practice is usually done to imitate sunshine or bright outdoor light. The reason for this is that due to bright light exposure, you will experience a boost in your melatonin, serotonin and Vitamin D levels. Light therapy is useful for those who suffer with sleep disorders, dementia and fatigue as well.

To Sum Up

There are many wonderful alternatives to traditional therapy that prove to be useful for a lot of different types of mental illnesses. When choosing the right one for yourself, you should talk to your therapist or doctor about your needs.

However, no matter what you choose to go with, therapy only works if you are willing to work on yourself. This is why you should always keep an open mind and a willingness to become a better version of yourself.