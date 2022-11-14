Odd moving traditions to bring good luck into your new home

Superstitious homeowners are encouraged to follow age-old traditions to ensure good luck when moving into a new house.

The removal experts at LOVESPACE have identified the top ten most common moving rituals from around the world that will help new homeowners get prepared for the move.

From scattering coins to ringing bells, there are numerous odd housewarming traditions that date back hundreds of years and are considered to deter bad omens and spirits.

Whether these rituals actually work or are just old wives’ tales, they’re a fun way to mark the beginning of a new and exciting chapter.

A spokesperson for LOVESPACE said: “Moving day can be stressful, so why not carry out some fun rituals that will lighten up the mood?

“These house moving superstitions originate from all across the globe and they represent how different cultures have historically ensured a smooth transition into a new home.

“Although some of them may seem quite bizarre, a little extra luck is always needed when embarking on a fresh start.”

Here is LOVESPACE’s list of odd moving traditions:

Avoid moving on a rainy day

Although it may be difficult to avoid, moving on a rainy day is considered unlucky. If you have already made plans with the moving company, you shouldn’t change them for this reason alone, but if your schedule is somewhat flexible, it could be worthwhile to keep that in mind.

Light a candle

Lighting a candle on the first night in your new abode is a blessing ritual that purifies the home from evil spirits and casts out the darkness. Not to mention, it will also create a cosy ambience for your first evening spent at the new house.

Exit through the same door you entered

According to Irish tradition, it is said that you should exit through the same door you entered when you first arrived at the house, or otherwise you will never fully settle in.

Carry uncooked rice

In pagan superstition it is believed that carrying uncooked rice when you step through the threshold of your new house brings fortune and means that no one will go hungry under this roof.

Don’t accept knives or other sharp items as a housewarming gift

It may be rude to reject a present, but in some cultures it is thought that when you receive sharp items as a housewarming gift, then your friendship with the giver will be cut. You should only accept the present if you offer a penny in return.

Scatter coins on the floor

If you have any loose change, then scatter it across the living room floor on the moving day to bring prosperity and positive energy to the household.

Ring a bell

The sound of bells clears the space from stagnant feng shui and makes room for new and positive energies to enter the house.

Burn sage

Burning sage cleanses the house and its aura, infusing iit with peace and happiness. Saging also has a practical purpose, as it gets rid of common household toxins and improves air quality.

Leave your old broom or mop behind

It’s a common superstition that you shouldn’t bring along an old broom or mop to your new home, as it carries all the dirt and dust from your previous house. Leave the old sweeper behind to start fresh in your new abode.

Bring bread and salt

Bringing bread and salt is a popular housewarming tradition in many European cultures – a loaf of bread ensures that there will be food in the house and salt will provide flavour to life.

