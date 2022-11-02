Salt and Sacrifice Update Adds New Items, NPCs, and More

Salt and Sacrifice, the next installment in the million-plus selling soulslike platformer Salt and Sanctuary series from Ska Studios and Devoured Studios, releases the “Shunned Namekeeper” update today, adding new NPCs, weapons, armor, and more.

Watch the Launch Trailer

Return to Altarstone Kingdom and reap rewards from a free content update. Hunt corrupt mages while wielding 10 new weapons, 5 armor sets (including the beloved Chef’s Set), and a myriad of other items

Encounter a mysterious Shunned Namekeeper in Ashbourne Village, a strange merchant whose esoteric goods reward those willing to devour Nameless Mages.

Rise to Marked Inquisitor infamy and access the Kingsguard’s stash, a collection of Altarstone’s most valuable treasures.

The Shunned Namekeeper Update introduces over 50 new items, weapons, and armor sets, including:

The Tattooed Egg , a multiplayer item allowing Inquisitors to duel co-op partners

The Shunned Namekeeper Update is now available for free to all owners of Salt and Sacrifice on PC via Epic Game Store, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.

