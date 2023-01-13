Visit Brigade Bar + Kitchen, Home To Beyond Food Foundation

Welcome to the all-day brasserie Brigade Bar + Kitchen, situated in an old fire station in London Bridge, and home of Beyond Food Foundation, a charity created by Chef Simon Boyle which provides life-changing opportunities to individuals whose lives have unravelled and who need vital support to rebuild their lives.

Brigade was founded with social purpose at its heart to support the work of the Beyond Food Foundation. The hospitality social enterprise provides training programmes and apprenticeships for the vulnerable and those at risk of homelessness, teaching them the skills and self-esteem to rebuild their career in the hospitality industry. The restaurant and its cookery school offer the charity’s beneficiaries training, education and on-the-job experience, equipping them with professional and life skills to secure employment within hospitality sector.

Managed by British restaurateur and event caterer Searcys, Brigade Bar + Kitchen is dedicated to continuing this invaluable work through fundraising efforts, including voluntary donations from guests and a bustling calendar of events including ‘Feast with Purpose’, a series of dinners where apprentices cook alongside a guest chef.

Set in an old Victorian fire station, diners are greeted by warm interiors with wood-panelling, exposed brickwork and a statement bar. Adorned with a deep blue and gold palette throughout, take a seat on one of the wood-topped tables and watch the chefs in action from the open kitchen.

Experts on the grill, the all-day dining menu focuses on British classics with a modern twist, utilising the best of seasonal produce. With the grilltaking centre stage from lunch to dinner, dishes include Tempura cauliflower with teriyaki glaze and toasted sesame, Ox grilled aged Hereford sirloin steak with truffle mayonnaise and chimichurri, Rare breed pork T-bone with charred apple compote and sauce vierge,and a Sumac spiced celeriac with Masala spiced granola. There is also a concise list of decadent desserts, from a Chocolate Delice with orange compote to Grilled pineapple, complete with a choice of homemade ice cream and sorbets.

At the bar, expect a curated drinks list of carefully selected wines and a concise cocktail list, featuring all-time favourite tipples, along with the Brigade signature, Firefighter, a nod to the building’s origins, with chilli infused Ocho Plata tequila, Ancho Reyes, agave syrup and lime juice.

Open Monday to Friday from 11.30am-10.30pm, Brigade Bar + Kitchen is open for bookings and walk-ins, with a series of events regularly available on www.thebrigade.co.uk