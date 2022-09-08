NEIGHBOURHOOD FAVOURITE SUMI EXPANDS RESTAURANT & INTRODUCES NEW DISHES

Notting Hill favourite, SUMI, the casual little sister to the Michelin-starred Endo at the Rotunda, is set to reopen its doors on 9th September following major work to expand the space. Having firmly cemented its position as one of London’s most loved neighbourhood Japanese restaurants with a raft of rave reviews since opening last year, the restaurant is set to nearly double in size. Guided by Sushi Master, Endo Kazutoshi, SUMI will reopen with a selection of new dishes led by Head Chef, Christian Onia.

During its summer closure, the team behind SUMI have been busy renovating the space, which will see an additional 20 covers added to the restaurant. The décor in the new space will mirror SUMI’s signature interior style and showcase an elegant and understated aesthetic, with pale wood panelling, traditional white tiling and rattan accents set against a soft colour palette of cream, white and beige. Warm lighting, plentiful foliage and Japanese script art complement the carefully crafted menu, which – while traditionally rooted – spotlights modern and innovative Japanese cuisine.

With a passion for sourcing impeccable ingredients and produce from the finest suppliers, Endo Kazutoshi and Christian Onia will work closely together to ensure SUMI retains its stellar reputation for sensational sushi and Japanese food. New signature dishes joining the menu include Seafood Gohan, that features an array of seafood from scallops and octopus to tiger prawns, clams and trout roe; and Kombu-aged ribeye with brown butter ponzu, kizami wasabi and yuzu salt. SUMI’s classic nigiri, temaki and sashimi remain, alongside house favourites such as tuna tataki and Royal Oscietra caviar.

When it comes to drinks, SUMI will offer an exciting range of Japanese-inspired cocktails, with the zingy Yukarita – tequila, mezcal, yuzu, lime, shiso and butterfly tea, and the refreshing Wasabi Mule-Suntory Haku vodka, ginger beer, lime and Wasabi, whilst also offering playful twists on the classics like the Strawberry Negroni, made with gin, Campari, strawberry & rhubarb and vermouth. A hand-picked selection of the finest quality wines wines will also be available, alongside an extensive sake list.