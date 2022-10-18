PARTY THE COBWEBS AWAY THIS HALLOWEEN AT THE LITTLE DOOR & CO

As we prepare for Halloween, all four of our venues from The Little Door & Co are making Halloween a weekend to remember with multiple special themed parties located throughout London. Each one will be full of scary suprises to help you celebrate in style from Wednesday 26th – Saturday 29th October.

Undergoing a spooky makeover, the house party inspired bars in Soho, Fulham, Notting Hill and Clapham will be adorned with creepy delights, frighteningly good cocktails, devilish DJ’s and plenty of spooky surprises to ensure a night(mare) to remember.

Ghoulish gals and ghastly boys are invited to let their inner demons out and dance the night away with resident DJ’s spinning sing-along anthems and Halloween party classics that are guaranteed to get you dancing on the table.

Expect a thrilling night at all four locations with each taking on a different theme for the weekend. Dance to musical hits of the past at Clapham’s The Little Orange Door for Ghosts of the 90’s or take things stateside with a Haunted Hollywood themed party taking place at The Little Blue Door in Fulham. It’s all about Stranger Things at Notting Hill’s The Little Yellow Door and make sure to watch your back while partying late into the night at Soho’s The Little Scarlet Door as there’s rumoured to be a Murder on the (lightup) Dancefloor.