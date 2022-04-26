New green energy guide launched for installation businesses￼

“The road to Net-Zero is not a fad, it’s here to stay and will form an important part of our lives until 2050 and beyond.”

With the home renewable energy sector set to explode in the coming years as the UK re-energises its existing housing stock to meet Net-Zero targets and decrease its reliance on fossil fuels, significant opportunities for businesses that install clean energy technologies are emerging.

Hand-in-hand with these opportunities, however, come a host of risks for existing and new entrants to the sector who may be unsure of the legal requirements to which they must adhere.

That is why Business Companion has launched a new, free information guide for green energy installation businesses about the steps they must follow in order to keep their customers satisfied, and to ensure that the quality of their work measures up.

The UK Government has committed to a net carbon zero UK by 2050. To help reach this goal, the Government has heralded the creation of 240,000 new ‘green jobs’, and announced £3.9bn in funding for heat decarbonisation and energy efficiency measures under the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme.

With nearly £4bn funding available, the next few years are likely to see the home renewable energy sector boom, due to the major opportunities for businesses that install clean energy technologies. The scale of the work to be carried out means that some traders in this complex and rapidly growing sector may be unsure of their responsibilities under law. This could cause problems for themselves and their customers, while undermining efforts to protect the environment.

The Business Companion guidance includes an overview of the main green energy technologies available in the UK and potential issues surrounding their installation. It also delves into details of the various certification bodies and Consumer Codes which traders are required to sign up to by law. In addition, there is information about the financial incentive schemes available to UK householders. The relevant aspects of consumer protection law are broken down; and there is practical advice from experts in the field about commonly arising problems and how they can be avoided.

In addition to written materials, the guidance also consists of handy infographics, checklists, a podcast and a video for busy traders who are looking for accurate, easily digestible information all in one place.

Adrian Simpson, Independent Consultant and former CTSI Lead Officer for Renewable Energy and Home Improvements, said:

“The road to Net-Zero is not a fad, it’s here to stay and will form an important part of our lives until 2050 and beyond.

“A carbon-free future requires competent, reliable and highly skilled tradespeople. We hope the guide will attract a new generation of reputable installers.”

To read the guidance and watch a video on the subject, click here.

Business Companion is a free online information resource operated by the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) with the support of the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS). It hosts a wealth of information for businesses across a wide variety of sectors, providing accurate, reliable and up-to-date guidance on numerous aspects of consumer law.