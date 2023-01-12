30 Euston Square Announces £10k Donation To Euston Food Bank

30 Euston Square, the award-winning conference and events venue, has raised £10,000 for local Camden charity Euston Food Bank, to mark its 10th anniversary.

Established as a conference and events venue in 2012, 30 Euston Square has reached its fundraising target of £10,000 with proceeds donated to Euston Food Bank, which is supported by the Trussell Trust and works to help local people in crisis with nutritionally balanced emergency food. A voluntary £10 donation was provided at every event held at the venue, with 30 Euston Square matching the amount raised to hit its goal.

Luiz Mazzari, General Manager of 30 Euston Square comments “We are delighted to have met our fundraising goal of £10,000 in celebration of our 10th anniversary. I would like to thank our clients who have kindly contributed to the charity drive, along with our internal team who have taken part in fundraising events including a Tough Mudder and the London Marathon. Across the last 10 years, we have hosted some truly remarkable events and we feel privileged to be able to give back to our local community.”

30 Euston Square, a Grade-II listed building blending grand Edwardian architecture with a modern twist, offers a wide variety of event and conference spaces across seven floors. Located in the heart of central London, near major transport hubs, the venue caters for a range of corporate and social events across its versatile event spaces, including its 300-seat auditorium, 230 conference and banqueting suites, 18 meeting rooms, 6 private dining rooms, 41 bedrooms and a rooftop terrace.