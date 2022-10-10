First Response Finance raises six-figure sum for SANE

Across a four-year period, First Response Finance, a UK-based vehicle finance company, has raised £152,065.38 for mental health charity, SANE.

First Response Finance hosted a variety of fundraising events, including raffles, bake sales, and a number of employees even took on the National Three Peaks Challenge. All of the money raised went straight to SANE so that the charity could continue offering the fundamental support and assistance that so many people need.

Ben Garside, marketing manager at First Response Finance, said: “As a business, we’ve always tried to support local charities as we know the money raised will make a real difference. SANE appealed to us because we care deeply about mental health, and we support the work they do in terms of combatting stigma, providing support, and funding research.

“It’s been an honour working with this incredible charity and we’re so pleased to reflect on all the fantastic work that they’ve been able to do with our help, especially on World Mental Health Day.”

Whilst there have been improvements over the years, mental health is still regarded as a taboo subject in many places across the United Kingdom, and people rely heavily on charities such as SANE to raise awareness, carry out vital research, and provide emotional support to those in need.

Garside continued: “More needs to be done to improve the mental health services we provide as a nation. While we have come a long way in recent years, we still have so much further to go. World Mental Health Day should make everyone stop in their tracks and ask themselves what they can do to help make the UK a better place to be for those living with mental health issues.”

Without kind donations and contributions, the success of these charities would be minimised, and people would suffer as a result. Vehicle finance company First Response Finance, with offices in Nottingham, Leigh, and Glasgow, recognises this all too well, which is why the business has worked hard from 2018 to 2022 to raise essential funds.

First Response Finance is no stranger to charity work, and its donations to SANE is just one in a string of many. In addition to this, the business has supported Magic Breakfast, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Treetops Hospice.

The award-winning vehicle finance company employs almost 300 staff in a range of roles from sales to customer experience to account management. Its primary product is Hire Purchase for used cars, vans, and motorbikes.

For more information on First Response Finance, visit https://www.firstresponsefinance.co.uk/, and to find out more about World Mental Health Day here: https://www.mentalhealth.org.uk/our-work/public-engagement/world-mental-health-day