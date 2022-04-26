Online Games: Know the Rules￼

There is no easier casino game than slot machines. However, gambling games are unique and offer rules that must be known to avoid possible mistakes, so the player must know what it consists of, what are the types, what can he expect and what can he win. So read on if you want to know all about the rules of slots and gambling games. Click here to know more details https://22bet.co.tz/

The basic mechanism of slot machines to make bets online is so simple that it works practically the same for the rest of the casino games. It consists of pressing the mouse button to activate the reels of the grid. At this point the symbols spin and stop on the first spin generating a row and a random combination of symbols which may mean you win a certain amount or have to try again.

Apart from the screen on which the symbols are displayed, you can see even smaller screens. It usually shows the total win, as well as the total you can still use when placing a bet. It is worth mentioning that the individual symbols have different payout values, so each combined group offers a different prize. In addition, among the symbols there are also some that have special functions that we will explain below.

Free spins feature

Casino slots often offer a hidden game amongst the basic combinations and that is the free spins feature which is randomly triggered with groups of special symbols. This is an advantage for the player because they have the option to win with new combinations without spending their balance.

Wild symbols

Wild symbols (Wild in English), are usually present in almost all video slots. These symbols appear on the screen to substitute other regular symbols in order to complete a winning combination. Being very useful when, for example, two symbols are combined and only one is missing to generate a win, it lands the Wild that will allow the necessary group to be formed.

Scatter Symbol or Scatter

The scatter is a symbol that only brings luck. Most of the time, with the random combination of three or more scatter symbols, the slot unlocks bonuses such as: free spins, respins and other bonuses that are very valuable for players.

stacked wilds

Stacked Wilds are an option that many providers have integrated into newer versions of slots. Stacked wilds don’t take up a single space on the reel, but completely invade it, increasing the odds of generating winning combinations by replacing regular symbols.

Different types of slots

Progressive Jackpot Slots

This type of slot machine is part of a network of slot machines with the same title, which accumulates a jackpot that increases with the percentage of bets not won by other players. This pot or jackpot is the maximum prize that is waiting for a single player to get the right combinations to throw it.

classic slots

This slot maintains the essence of classic slot machines with a single payline and three reels. They usually have fruit symbols and vintage graphic appearance.

video slots

The latest technology is video slots, with 3d graphics, multiple pay lines and can include progressive jackpots. With these videoslot developers have been carried away by creativity so you can have a game with great special effects and at the same time functions with bonuses and big jackpots.